Metro Detroit weather: Another cold start, but sun is in Wednesday's forecast

The Brief The cold continues, but the sun will come out a bit today. More snow is on the way later this week, but what follows is a thaw.



It’s another cold start to the day, but we’ll squeeze out a bit of sun to help counter the chill.

Highs will climb to the low 20s by early afternoon.

Snow forecast

Our late week snow comes in two parts.

Light snow showers break out Thursday afternoon, bringing a quick coating up to 1/2 inch, followed by another surge Friday morning that adds 1–2 inches.

Temperatures briefly touch freezing midday Friday, then fall late in the day as wind chills drop 5–15 below zero Saturday morning.

Some sunshine will help, but the real warmup waits until next week as a February thaw starts to take shape.