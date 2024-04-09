Metro Detroit weather: Another day in the 70s with sunny skies

Waking up, it's a comfortable day in Metro Detroit, and the temperatures are headed up.

Temps again hit the 70s today, with a forecasted high of 73. It will be breezy, too.

The day starts mostly sunny before some clouds move in and change it to partly sunny.

Expect a dry day, but we can't rule out a limited chance of a stray shower this afternoon as a cold front reaches the area. That front also drops temps.

Wednesday's highs will be in the mid-60s, while Thursday's temps struggle to reach 60. Friday, highs don't make it out of the 50s.

With that cold front comes rain to round out the week. Wednesday will be dry in the daytime, but rain starts that night and continues into Thursday.

Widespread rain will continue for most of Thursday. That potential washout carries over into Friday morning.