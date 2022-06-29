Metro Detroit weather: Another day in the 80s before temperatures rise again

Back up we go! It's a much less chilly morning in SE Michigan.

But there's a cold front approaching that will act to keep a lid on today's temps and bring a bit of wet weather with it.

Rain through the morning commute is most likely in our northern communities, but we could see a few showers drift south toward Detroit and Ann Arbor. Rain totals will be limited and confined to the morning.

We'll find ourselves heating up Thursday and Friday with another round of wet weather Friday tied to a cold front. Ahead of that front temps rise, behind it they fall.

It's not too hot, not too cold and likely dry for the holiday weekend.