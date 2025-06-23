Metro Detroit weather: Another hot and humid day that will feel 100+

The Brief An Extreme Heat Warning continues in Metro Detroit. Highs will be around 98, but it will feel even hotter - as hot as 106 degrees. The heat remains in the forecast this week.



Get ready for another hot and humid day.

Wind out of the southwest reinforces the high heat and humidity. An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Genesee counties highlighting the potential for heat indices (the combination of temperature and humidity) to make it feel as warm as 106 degrees. For the remainder of the state, a Heat Advisory is in effect for heat indices near 100 degrees. Both expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Highs today will be well above seasonal: around 98 degrees with the overnight low remaining warm and muggy: 77 degrees. The expected high temperature could break or tie a long-standing record of 95 degrees originally set in 1923.

Stay hydrated and that means providing plenty of water for your pets, too.

What's next:

Tuesday brings more of the same. Highs in the 90s, lows near 70 degrees. The difference is the threat of isolated showers and storms. Rain becomes more widespread Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures settling in around 90 degrees.

Heading toward the weekend, values remain hot and humid with no break in site.