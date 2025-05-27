Metro Detroit weather: Another mild day before cooler temps arrive

Clouds are on the move across Metro Detroit today, gradually filling in as we go. It’s still mild, though — highs near 72 with an east breeze tapping in at 10 to 20 mph, just enough to flutter the flags and rustle the leaves.

Tonight, cooler air slides in under the cloud blanket, and after midnight we’ll start picking up some scattered showers. Lows dip to around 55, and it’s the opening act for a damp midweek stretch.

Wednesday’s all about the clouds and the drizzle. Light showers linger through most of the day, especially in the morning, with highs only reaching a cooler-than-usual 63. It won’t be a washout, but you’ll want the umbrella handy.

Thursday brings a slight nudge upward—temperatures get closer to 69—but we’re still hanging below average, and yes, spotty showers could sneak through again.

The good news? We rebound into the 70s by Friday, and that trend holds through the weekend. Warmer, drier air takes the stage just in time for any outdoor plans.