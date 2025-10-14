Metro Detroit weather: Another mild October day

Get ready for another mild October day!

It starts out cool with temperatures in the 40s, near 50 degrees. Then above the norm we go, with readings reaching upward, in the 70s for Tuesday's high.

Although a cold front is moving through the state now, it's mainly dry, prompting a wind direction shift to reinforce cooler air moving in tomorrow. We'll go from afternoon highs in the 70s to closer to seasonal, in the 60s.

Outside of a stray morning shower Wednesday, the forecast is dry. We're almost an inch behind normal rainfall totals for the month. Rain makes a return late Friday into the weekend.