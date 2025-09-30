Metro Detroit weather: Another sunny and warm day ahead

A little bit of a chill in the air this morning with temperatures in the 50s.

We'll still make up for it with plenty of sunshine today and afternoon temperatures above seasonal, right around 78 degrees. Slightly cooler readings tomorrow and Thursday. Warm weather returns in time for the weekend. Back to the 80s.

Dry conditions continue again today. As we close the month of September, it will be in a deficit for rain in Detroit, as much as 1.26" below the norm.

No rain in sight this week, so we're heading into October on a dry note.