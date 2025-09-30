Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another sunny and warm day ahead

By
Published  September 30, 2025 6:09am EDT
Mild Tuesday

Little cooler today but still above seasonal. Dry conditions continue. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A little bit of a chill in the air this morning with temperatures in the 50s.

We'll still make up for it with plenty of sunshine today and afternoon temperatures above seasonal, right around 78 degrees. Slightly cooler readings tomorrow and Thursday. Warm weather returns in time for the weekend. Back to the 80s.

Dry conditions continue again today. As we close the month of September, it will be in a deficit for rain in Detroit, as much as 1.26" below the norm. 

No rain in sight this week, so we're heading into October on a dry note.

