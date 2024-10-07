Metro Detroit weather: Big temperature drop for Monday

It will be a cooler Monday with the passage of a weekend cold front.

That cooler weather is evident as the day starts with temps in the 50s. Today's high temps drop from 78 yesterday to an expected high of 65.

Expect dry conditions as high pressure builds in. This will keep the work week dry, while a northwest wind will keep it cool with most of the week remaining in the 60s.

A warm-up as we approach the weekend. Chances for rain by Sunday.