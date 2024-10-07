Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Big temperature drop for Monday

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  October 7, 2024 6:19am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Cooler Monday

Big drop in daytime highs today following the passage of a cold front over the weekend. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It will be a cooler Monday with the passage of a weekend cold front.

That cooler weather is evident as the day starts with temps in the 50s. Today's high temps drop from 78 yesterday to an expected high of 65.

Expect dry conditions as high pressure builds in. This will keep the work week dry, while a northwest wind will keep it cool with most of the week remaining in the 60s.

A warm-up as we approach the weekend. Chances for rain by Sunday.

Watch FOX 2 News Live