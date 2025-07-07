Metro Detroit weather: A break from the heat and humidity

A much-welcomed break from the high heat and humidity is on course for your Monday.

Yesterday's cold front brought numerous showers and isolated downpours, but as it departs, our wind direction shifts from the southwest to the northwest. This ushers in a cooler, drier airmass. High near 80 degrees. Less humid as you move through the day.

Clouds to start with the chance for a stray shower downriver, but for most of us the day is dry with decreasing clouds as High pressure builds in. Mostly clear and cool overnight with a low of 63 degrees.

Warmer Tuesday, near 87. Humidity levels increase and so does the threat for storms Wednesday. More rain, high heat and humidity return in time for the weekend.