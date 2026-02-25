Metro Detroit weather: Breezy with scattered snow showers Wednesday

Winter as usual marches on today with scattered snow showers developing as the day goes on.

It won’t amount to much, but a few spots could grind out a minor accumulation, with the best chance north.

Thursday stays quiet with only a low-end chance for snow showers Thursday night into early Friday. The bigger story is Friday’s feel as temps surge into the 40s.

That warmup doesn’t last long. A dry cold front knocks temps back Saturday before we bottom out Sunday, with a chance for snow Saturday night.

This time of year we bounce back quickly, though, and next week we’ll take aim at 50 by the end of the week.