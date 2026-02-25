Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Breezy with scattered snow showers Wednesday

By
Published  February 25, 2026 6:37am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Scattered snow showers won't amount to much, but some accumulation is possible around Southeast Michigan. 

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Winter as usual marches on today with scattered snow showers developing as the day goes on. 

It won’t amount to much, but a few spots could grind out a minor accumulation, with the best chance north. 

Thursday stays quiet with only a low-end chance for snow showers Thursday night into early Friday. The bigger story is Friday’s feel as temps surge into the 40s. 

That warmup doesn’t last long. A dry cold front knocks temps back Saturday before we bottom out Sunday, with a chance for snow Saturday night. 

This time of year we bounce back quickly, though, and next week we’ll take aim at 50 by the end of the week. 

