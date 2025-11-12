Metro Detroit weather: Chance for some sprinkles, but we'll still see sun

Wednesday will be a bit warmer than Tuesday, with some sun this afternoon.

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-30s with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid-20s. A stray sprinkle possible this morning through mid-afternoon.

Skies do begin to clear and there should be a few rays of sunshine late this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy to mainly clear with lows nearing freezing! This could make for some great viewing for the northern lights!

What's next:

Temperatures will continue to trend milder through the rest of the week with highs in the lower 50s through Friday with loads of sunshine!

The next chance for rain arrives this weekend with temperatures continuing to warm close to 60° both days. It won't be all day rain this weekend.