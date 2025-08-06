Metro Detroit weather: Chance for spotty afternoon rain as air quality improves some

The Brief There is no Air Quality Alert on Wednesday, though there may still be some light smoke around in the afternoon. Spotty showers and storms develop as early as noon with the chance of rain through early evening. Highs will be in the mid-80s.



After days of Air Quality Alerts, the sky clears some Wednesday.

A mild start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s with sunshine and haze from the Canadian wildfires. Luckily, there is no Air Quality alert today for Southeast Michigan, but there could still be some light smoke around through the afternoon.

It'll be another warm day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-80s. Spotty showers and storms develop as early as noon with the chance of rain through early evening. Lows tonight will cool to the upper 60s.

Next few days looks to remain warm and slightly humid. Temperatures get a bit warmer this weekend with highs flirting with 90 degrees with higher humidity.

What's next:

The next chance for rain and storms comes late Sunday and could linger into the work week.

Warmth sticks around for the first few days next week with highs still in the upper 80s with rain and storm chances taking us through Tuesday of next week.