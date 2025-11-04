Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start to a quiet Tuesday

A chilly start for your Tuesday. Morning lows in the 20s for Ann Arbor, 30s for everyone else.

Election Day brings quiet weather today. Dry with breezy conditions expected. Watching an approaching Low pressure system and accompanying cold front in the Dakotas moving east. This will increase clouds here today and bring the threat of rain back to metro Detroit Wednesday with most of those showers to our north. Thursday brings dry weather once again with more widespread rain Friday.

Much colder air behind the front Friday will drop our temperatures in time for the weekend. Daytime highs will only be in the 40s with lows in the 20s. As a result, the Sunday precipitation could be a mixed bag of rain and snow.