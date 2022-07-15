Metro Detroit weather: Clouds, rain move in for Friday night

Sweet weather to start your Friday will change up a bit by the end of the day. Plan for bright skies through the morning with clouds increasing and thickening up through the afternoon.

Rain moves in late toward the evening. Here's FOX Futurecast at 6 p.m. There may be a few showers in our western communities by then, but I imagine most are dry at that point.

A rumble of thunder is possible overnight, but not likely and while a few showers may linger early Saturday morning, they quickly fade. A random shower or storm isn't completely impossible the rest of your Saturday, however that chance looks low. Our Sunday story is mostly the same as discussed yesterday, with rain *possible* in the morning, but looking more likely later in the day. So a weekend washout, it is not, but there will be rain at times.

Ridging builds back in and temps rise next week. We're turning hotter and more humid with a couple of 90° days possible.