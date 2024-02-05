Metro Detroit weather: Clouds return as temperatures take a step back Monday

Clouds return to the forecast while temperatures take a step back for Monday.

Some areas are seeing fog this morning, though it is not a major issue. A Freezing Fog Advisory remains in effect for Monroe County, while the advisory has been lifted for the rest of Metro Detroit.

Otherwise, we'll see clouds fill in as temps dip a bit compared to yesterday.

High pressure builds in and dry weather wins through the middle of the week.

Temps head up and late this week we'll slide into the 50s with rain on Friday.