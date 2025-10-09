Metro Detroit weather: Cold morning with some patchy frost before temps rebound

Patchy frost out there this morning, otherwise we’ll copy and paste much of yesterday onto today.

Highs are forecasted to be around 60 after the cold start to the day.

As the temperatures rise later, the sun will also be out.

What's next:

High pressure holds for now but slips out heading into the weekend. Low pressure takes over and brings scattered rain Friday night into Saturday.

The heaviest rain looks to miss us, so totals stay minimal. That system clears by next week as temps make a push back toward 70.