Metro Detroit weather: Cold, quiet day ahead of a warm-up

By
Published  December 6, 2024 6:15am EST
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Cold, quiet day

Friday will be cold but uneventful, weather-wise. Alan Longstreet has what to expect plus details about a warm-up.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’ll be another cold day across Southeast Michigan, but a big warm-up is on the horizon. 

Friday's temperatures struggle to make it to 30.

Temps begin to climb Saturday, with the warm-up accelerating into Sunday. Dry weather will dominate, though a few flakes may fly, and snow showers are possible along and north of I-69 on Saturday. Don’t worry—nothing of substance is expected. 

The warmth sticks around into early next week, but rain arrives Monday. Temps take a downturn midweek, bringing snow showers back into the forecast by Wednesday. 