Metro Detroit weather: Cold, quiet day ahead of a warm-up

It’ll be another cold day across Southeast Michigan, but a big warm-up is on the horizon.

Friday's temperatures struggle to make it to 30.

Temps begin to climb Saturday, with the warm-up accelerating into Sunday. Dry weather will dominate, though a few flakes may fly, and snow showers are possible along and north of I-69 on Saturday. Don’t worry—nothing of substance is expected.

The warmth sticks around into early next week, but rain arrives Monday. Temps take a downturn midweek, bringing snow showers back into the forecast by Wednesday.