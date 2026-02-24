Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to the day with chance for light snow later

If you thought it felt colder this morning, you’re right.

Readings are colder by as much as 20 degrees in Port Huron, 15 degrees colder in the city when compared with Monday’s start.

At the bus stop, wind chills are as low as 3 degrees, only rising to double-digit wind chills by the afternoon. Winds will pick up later in the day, keeping a chill in the air. Afternoon highs expected to stay below seasonal, near 34 degrees.

Low pressure to our north spreading snow toward Gaylord and Traverse City this morning. Light snow moving toward metro Detroit this evening, hanging around to our north for your morning commute. Most areas receiving an inch with heavier amounts near the thumb.

Colder than average air persists until Friday when we make a return to the 40s. It’s short-lived, as a system comes through Saturday night dropping temperatures back to near 30 degrees Sunday.