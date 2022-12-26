Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast.
Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!
Daily forecast:
Rest of Monday evening/night…. Mostly cloudy and COLD Low 13
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy… not as COLD, High 28
Wednesday: Sun and clouds… Milder…. High 38
Thursday: Increasing clouds…. MILD…. High 47
Friday: Cloudy with rain showers…. High near 50
Saturday (New Year's Eve): Cloudy with some rain showers…. High 45
Sunday (New Year's Day): Cloudy…. A few more rain showers…. High 45