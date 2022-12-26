Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to week before warmup

A gradual warm-up is in store for all of Southeast Michigan later this work week as strong high pressure moves off the East Coast.

Milder temperatures start building into the region Wednesday and last through the New Year. Some wet weather is also likely Friday through Sunday!

Daily forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night…. Mostly cloudy and COLD Low 13

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy… not as COLD, High 28

Wednesday: Sun and clouds… Milder…. High 38

Thursday: Increasing clouds…. MILD…. High 47

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers…. High near 50

Saturday (New Year's Eve): Cloudy with some rain showers…. High 45

Sunday (New Year's Day): Cloudy…. A few more rain showers…. High 45