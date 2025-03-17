Metro Detroit weather: Colder St. Patrick's Day before temps rise again

Yes, it is a colder start to the day - you're not imagining it. It's as much as 25 degrees colder this morning as compared to 24 hours ago.

We can thank the weekend cold front, bringing rain (and snow) and ushering in colder temperatures in its wake. We found the pot of gold for St. Patrick's Day in 2012. Highs on that day were record-breaking: 75 degrees. No such luck for that today.

Still, we'll take dry conditions behind the front with seasonal temperatures today, in the 40s.

Don't get used to it. Tuesday brings upwardly mobile readings; we'll experience a return to the 60s. That lasts through Wednesday when temperatures take another downward turn leading into Thursday. Rain to start Wednesday night, possibly mixing with light snow Thursday as colder air works in. Highs in the 40s, overnight lows below freezing.

Heading toward the weekend, temperatures moderate to the 50s.