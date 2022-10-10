Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable Monday night before mild and breezy Tuesday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - High pressure gives us quiet weather Monday night and Tuesday.
Tuesday features increasing clouds. It will be breezy and mild.
Some much-needed rain is in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday with our next cold front.
Cooler temps arrive Thursday and stick around through the weekend.
Day-by-day forecast:
Rest of Monday evening / night…. Mostly clear and comfortable…. Low 48
Tuesday: Partly sunny, breezy and milder…. High near 75
Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy… occasional rain showers…. High near 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler…. Shower chance….. high 57
Friday: Partly cloudy and cool….. high 54
Saturday: Increasing clouds… high 62
Sunday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance….. high 59