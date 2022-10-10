Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable Monday night before mild and breezy Tuesday

Mild Monday night, Tuesday before another cold front

Rich Luterman has the full Metro Detroit forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - High pressure gives us quiet weather Monday night and Tuesday. 

Tuesday features increasing clouds. It will be breezy and mild.  

Some much-needed rain is in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday with our next cold front.  

Cooler temps arrive Thursday and stick around through the weekend.

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Monday evening / night….  Mostly clear and comfortable…. Low 48

Tuesday:  Partly sunny, breezy and milder…. High near 75

Wednesday:  Cloudy, breezy… occasional rain showers…. High near 70

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and cooler…. Shower chance….. high 57

Friday:  Partly cloudy and cool….. high 54

Saturday:  Increasing clouds… high 62

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance….. high 59