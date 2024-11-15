Metro Detroit weather: Cool, dry Friday with a pleasant weekend ahead

A much different day is on the way as drier weather takes over.

Temperatures will climb into the low 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

High pressure nudges in tonight, clearing out the clouds and dropping temps. Saturday starts with some sunshine to kick off the weekend.

While it’s not exactly "warm," the weekend looks pretty nice—especially with Thanksgiving just a couple of weeks away. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 50s all weekend.

Temps hold steady through early next week before a clear downturn arrives by Thursday.