Metro Detroit weather: Cool, dry start with some flurries this Friday

A cooler but drier start to the day today, with a few flurries zipping around.

Overall Friday is looking cloudy (again) with a few passing flurries. The chances for these flurries increase later this evening and overnight, but it'll never be too heavy or accumulate. High temperatures get to about 37 degrees.

The weekend looks fairly "standard" around here: Highs will be between 30-35 degrees with some flurries likely on Saturday but less so Sunday. Nothing will stick but if you have plans to meet up with friends or family for Holiday parties know it'll feel "Winter Like".

Moving into next week we are still watching a potential winter weather maker on Thursday, December 22-23. This could drop a couple inches of snow for us, and with temperatures plummeting to 20-25 for highs, it'll be downright arctic for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day I think that snow will stick around through the holiday.

Have a fun and safe weekend!