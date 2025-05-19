Metro Detroit weather: Cool Monday with sunshine as clouds clear

Clouds are thinning out across Metro Detroit today, giving way to more sunshine as the afternoon wears on.

But don’t let the brightening skies fool you — it’s still a cooler-than-normal May day, with highs only reaching around 64 degrees. You might want to keep that light jacket handy, especially this evening.

Temps dip tonight under partly cloudy skies, falling to a chilly 43 degrees by early morning. We’re not done with the cool pattern just yet.

A broader shift in the weather pattern is on the way this week, and it’s not exactly the warm, sunny stretch we’d expect heading into Memorial Day. Tuesday brings increasing clouds and a high around 62 before showers slide in by evening. Then things get stuck in a gloomy gear.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are shaping up to be cloudy, breezy, and cool, with periods of showers each day. Highs will struggle to get out of the upper 50s to low 60s, which is more March than late May.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, Saturday stays on the cooler side, but we’re eyeing a potential warmup by Sunday and Memorial Day Monday. If things line up, highs could rebound into the upper 60s or even low 70s—just in time for the cookouts and parades.