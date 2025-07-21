Metro Detroit weather: Cool and refreshing start to the week before heat and humidity return

A cool and refreshing start to your work week.

The weekend's cold front has finally moved east allowing High pressure to build in. This brings a shift to our wind direction, now coming out of the northeast. That means less humid conditions and cool starts to the day. High temperature today will be slightly below seasonal, around 80 degrees.

What's next:

Of course, July in Michigan means it will get hotter and more humid. This will happen midweek with values rising to the 90s and high humidity levels returning. The heat index, (combination of high heat and humidity) could be around 100 degrees by Thursday.

The tropical airmass will be with us through the end of the week with a chance for storms Friday and Saturday, so enjoy today.