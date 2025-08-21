Metro Detroit weather: Cool start ahead of a comfortable, partly sunny day

It’s a comfortably cool start to the day with plenty of clouds overhead.

They’ll fade, but it may take until later before we get more sunshine. I’ll call it mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

Highs climb to the mid-70s before temps head up some.

Friday and Saturday

By Friday, it’s full sun and near 80. Temps peak Saturday ahead of a cold front that will bring back scattered afternoon storms.

Sunday into next week

Rain ends Saturday night, and cooler air slides in Sunday.

Next week we bottom out as a broad low sets up over the Great Lakes. It’s going to feel like fall for sure.