Metro Detroit weather: Cool start before near 90 temps later this week

Monday starts chilly, with temperatures in the 50s, and those struggle to get to the high 60s.

We'll see some sun today, but that won't translate to any warmth. Like the weekend, there will be a fall feel today with highs forecasted at 69.

That cool weather doesn't last, though. By Wednesday, temperatures reach the mid-80s. On Thursday, it will be nearly 90.

With the late week heat comes thunderstorm chances for Thursday and scattered rain Friday.