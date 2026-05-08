Metro Detroit weather: A cool start but a nice stretch of weather is arriving

The Brief It's another cool start to the day, but better temps are on the way. Highs will climb into the 60s later Friday, and are forecasted to hit nearly 70 tomorrow. Most of the area stays dry, with a chance for a shower in Monroe and Lenawee counties this afternoon.



Dare I say we have a pretty sweet stretch of weather coming?

It’s cold and sunny to start the day, but we'll climb into the 60s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. It'll feel better than what we’ve had lately.

There’s a small chance for an afternoon shower in Monroe or Lenawee County, but most of us stay dry. A better chance for scattered storms arrives Saturday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

Here’s future radar for Saturday afternoon.

Temps peak Saturday, then ease a bit Sunday. Even so, Mother’s Day looks dry and overall pretty nice, even if it ends up a little cooler than average.

Next week starts cool, before we climb back into the 60s and 70s by the following weekend.