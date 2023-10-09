Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cool start to the week

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Chilly Monday

Starting off the day with morning lows in the 30s. Afternoon high temperatures remaining below seasonal values too. More of the same as we head into the work week. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a cold start to Monday morning, and the chill in the air sticks around for the day.

Highs will climb to the mid-50s in Metro Detroit. Some areas could also see wind gusts of 25-30 mph Monday afternoon.

These below-average temperatures will stay about the same for Tuesday with a chance for showers.

By mid-week, high temperatures will be near 60. Thursday, rain moves in and sticks around into the weekend. With it, temperatures began dropping for the weekend.