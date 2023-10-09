Metro Detroit weather: Cool start to the week

It's a cold start to Monday morning, and the chill in the air sticks around for the day.

Highs will climb to the mid-50s in Metro Detroit. Some areas could also see wind gusts of 25-30 mph Monday afternoon.

These below-average temperatures will stay about the same for Tuesday with a chance for showers.

By mid-week, high temperatures will be near 60. Thursday, rain moves in and sticks around into the weekend. With it, temperatures began dropping for the weekend.