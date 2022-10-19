Metro Detroit weather: Cool Wednesday night with chance for showers

Low pressure that has been spinning around the area for the last few days is finally shifting to the northeast.

Still cool with a shower chance for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Our weather starts to improve big time Friday with highs in the middle 60s. For the weekend, beautiful weather expected with highs both days near 70!

Day-by-day forecast:

Rest of Wednesday evening/night….. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool…. A stray shower in spots…. Low 37

Thursday: Mostly cloudy… breezy but not as COLD…. Stray shower chance….. high 52

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and milder…. High near 65

Saturday: Lots of sun…. hazy and PLEASANT…. High 71

Sunday: Bright and VERY NICE…. High 72

Monday: Sun and clouds…. High 72

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 64