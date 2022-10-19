Metro Detroit weather: Cool Wednesday night with chance for showers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Low pressure that has been spinning around the area for the last few days is finally shifting to the northeast.
Still cool with a shower chance for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. Our weather starts to improve big time Friday with highs in the middle 60s. For the weekend, beautiful weather expected with highs both days near 70!
Day-by-day forecast:
Rest of Wednesday evening/night….. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool…. A stray shower in spots…. Low 37
Thursday: Mostly cloudy… breezy but not as COLD…. Stray shower chance….. high 52
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and milder…. High near 65
Saturday: Lots of sun…. hazy and PLEASANT…. High 71
Sunday: Bright and VERY NICE…. High 72
Monday: Sun and clouds…. High 72
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…. High 64