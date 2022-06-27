Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, beautiful start to the week

A big shift is in the air this morning!

Temps have dropped in the wake of a cold front, and they'll stay cooler all day long. A ton of sun and low humidity combine to make for a beautiful day across SE Michigan with nothing more than a batch of afternoon clouds that won't totally cover up the sun developing.

A cool and comfortable evening and night lie ahead of us and temps will start to rise Tuesday as high pressure slides to our east as return flow sets up. Slowly but surely the 90s make a comeback.

Rain chances are minimal this week, check out Tuesday night an approaching cold front will bring rain to northern lower Michigan.

The wet weather moves closer, but likely fades away before it makes it into SE Michigan, meaning we'll likely stay dry Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Our best chance for a shower or storm this week arrives Friday ahead of another cold front. Behind the boundary, our temps fade a touch with dry weather winning.