Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, dry start to the week after cold front

Cooler Monday. As much as 20 degrees chillier this morning in comparison to yesterday.

What happened? A cold front moved through Sunday, bringing much-needed rain and switching our wind direction, allowing cooler air to overtake the state.

Dry today in the front's wake, but more rain is expected Tuesday. If you're tailgating for the Lions game this evening, expect dry, chilly and breezy conditions. Go Lions!

What's next:

An approaching cold front will increase clouds late today with rain coming in Tuesday and lingering through Thursday. Temperatures behind the front will drop again. Daytime highs only in the 50s, below seasonal, with overnight lows falling off to the 30s.

So far, the weekend looks dry.