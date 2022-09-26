Metro Detroit weather could see thunderstorms Monday as temperatures struggle to climb

It's a dry early morning (as of 6 am), but there's plenty of rain up north, and it's heading our way.

Rain showers will expand in coverage and by the afternoon wet weather is likely. A rumble of thunder is possible, keeping heavier rain in the forecast.

It'll be windy too and temperatures are expected to struggle.

All of this driven by an upper level low system that's centered to our north and east.

That ensures a few rain showers stick around Tuesday before the pattern starts to break down Wednesday. Come Thursday, we should squeeze out mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures go cooler before they turn warmer.