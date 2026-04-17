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Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog ahead of dropping weekend temps

By
Updated  April 17, 2026 6:38am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning

Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning

Southeast Michigan is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Friday, with very little visibility across much of the area.

The Brief

    • A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.
    • Friday will be a nice end to the week, but a cold front is on the way.
    • By Sunday, highs struggle to reach 50.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rain is gone, but the fog is back. 

A Dense Fog Advisory takes us through the morning commute.

The fog should fade by late morning, and the clouds may break enough for some afternoon sun. That sets us up for a pretty nice finish to the week with temperatures nearing 70. But a cold front is on the way, and by Monday morning temps are in the 20s.

As for the weekend, a line of strong storms to our west should weaken as it moves into southeast Michigan late tonight. Showers linger into Saturday morning, then fade by midday. Spotty showers are possible Sunday too, with some snowflakes mixing in for some. 

The good news is next week looks quieter and drier overall. 

No major rainmakers are showing up right now, and although temperatures tumble to start the week, they rebound pretty quickly. 

Dense fog blankets Metro Detroit

Dense fog blankets Metro Detroit

Friday morning's drive may be a little tricky due to limited visibility from dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. 

Weather Forecast