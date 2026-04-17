Metro Detroit weather: Dense fog ahead of dropping weekend temps

The Brief A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday will be a nice end to the week, but a cold front is on the way. By Sunday, highs struggle to reach 50.



The rain is gone, but the fog is back.

A Dense Fog Advisory takes us through the morning commute.

The fog should fade by late morning, and the clouds may break enough for some afternoon sun. That sets us up for a pretty nice finish to the week with temperatures nearing 70. But a cold front is on the way, and by Monday morning temps are in the 20s.

As for the weekend, a line of strong storms to our west should weaken as it moves into southeast Michigan late tonight. Showers linger into Saturday morning, then fade by midday. Spotty showers are possible Sunday too, with some snowflakes mixing in for some.

The good news is next week looks quieter and drier overall.

No major rainmakers are showing up right now, and although temperatures tumble to start the week, they rebound pretty quickly.