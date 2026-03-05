Metro Detroit weather: Dreary Thursday ahead of some warmer, drier days

The Brief Rain will fall for much of the day, with only a gap in the morning. Highs struggle to reach 40. Once the rain fades tomorrow, temps start heading up, as they take aim at the high 60s by the weekend.



Today is a day for naps.

Early rain fades, but rain chances peak again late morning and into the afternoon. All the while we’ll be dealing with patchy fog and temps struggling to make it out of the 30s.

Rain winds down tonight with only a stray shower or storm possible Friday. The day will be noticeably drier.

The warmth tries to work in, but I think most of us stay in the 50s by sunset, with the real surge of warmth arriving overnight and into Saturday.

A spring feel shows up Saturday as showers and storms accompany the warmth. Sunday turns cooler but drier, and we bounce back into the 60s on Monday with the rain staying away. That warmth gives way to a cooldown late next week.