Metro Detroit weather: Dry and cool end to the week, with a warm-up on the horizon

Typical November weather is on tap to finish the week.

Cool and dry weather winds down the week and sticks around ahead of next week's warm-up.

The weekend will be a bit cooler with below-average temperatures that don't touch 50, but decent sun should be around to counter the cold.

The weekend's high pressure slips east next week and we'll warm on the backside. After the below-average weekend, temperatures exceed the average of 50 through the week.

Temps are coming in closer to 60 by the end of the week.