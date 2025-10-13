Metro Detroit weather: Dry, comfortable days to start the week

A mix of sunshine and passing clouds today with a light southwest breeze helping us climb to about 72 degrees this afternoon—well above the mid-October average.

It’s another reminder that fall can still deliver a touch of mild comfort before the colder air settles in for good. Tonight stays quiet with partly cloudy skies and a low near 50.

The stretch of unseasonably warm weather continues into Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine, a few clouds drifting in late, and another warm high around 73. Winds stay light, and the air remains comfortable with low humidity—overall a beautiful fall day to spend outside.

What's next:

Changes arrive Wednesday. Clouds increase early as a cooler breeze slides in, and while most of the day stays dry, there may be a stray shower at some point—especially north of Detroit. Highs fall back into the lower 60s, noticeably cooler than Tuesday but still not cold.

Thursday brings another dip. Temperatures slide back into the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies, locking us into a more typical October feel for a couple of days. The good news for anyone making weekend plans: a rebound begins Friday with increasing sun and slightly milder air returning. By Saturday and Sunday, we’re looking at highs in the mid to upper 60s with dry conditions holding most of the weekend.

Mild today and tomorrow, cooler midweek, then trending nicer again by the weekend. Classic fall pattern.