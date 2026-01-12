Metro Detroit weather: Dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine

The Brief A couple warmer days start the week before temperatures plummet. Monday will be a decent day, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs just shy of 40. By mid-week, a cold front pushes temps way down, where they will remain for at least a week.



Monday ends up being one of the better weather days of the week in Metro Detroit, even if it doesn’t feel especially warm.

We’ll top out near 39 with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the afternoon brings the best chance to see some blue sky. The catch is the wind. A steady west breeze at 15 to 25 miles per hour will knock down the comfort level, keeping it feeling more like the upper 20s for much of the day.

Daily forecast

Tuesday trends milder with highs near 43, but the clouds thicken and a round of rain becomes possible from late morning into the early afternoon. It’s not an all-day washout, just a window where you may need the umbrella.

Wednesday is the turning point. A strong cold front arrives late in the day, sending temperatures from the upper 30s crashing into the teens overnight. Along the way, precipitation may start as a wintry mix before flipping over to snow. By Thursday morning, an inch of accumulation is possible.

Once that front clears, winter tightens its grip. Frigid air settles in for the end of the week, the weekend, and potentially the rest of the month. The pattern ahead looks cold, and this week is the door swinging wide open to it.