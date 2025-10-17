Metro Detroit weather: Dry Friday before 1-2 inches of rain arrive this weekend

Wet weather’s making a comeback for the weekend, but we’ll get through Friday on the dry side with nothing more than a spotty early shower.

After the early showers fade, the area will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-60s.

Low pressure moves in, summer makes a brief comeback Saturday, and rain follows Saturday night.

Expect a mild day Saturday with temps in the high 70s.

Don't get used to the warmer temperatures, though. Temperatures dip down for Sunday.

Metro Detroit rain forecast

Most, if not all, of Saturday looks dry before widespread and heavy rain arrives overnight, continuing on and off into Sunday.

Take a look at Futurecast Sunday morning. There’s a welcome break that lines up with the Detroit Free Press Marathon. Fingers crossed that holds. Either way, the wind kicks up.

Rain totals look solid: plan on around 1 inch for most, with localized spots near 2 inches.