Metro Detroit weather: Dry start to the day, but a stretch of rain is on the way

A dry start to your day could lead to a wet finish. Keep your umbrella handy.

A strong area of Low pressure is moving into the Ohio Valley this morning, producing severe weather for St. Louis in the form of flooding. Tornadic development possible in southern Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. This system steadily moves northward today. We'll see clouds thicken and lower this afternoon. So far, we are not under any guidance for severe weather today.

Timeline:

Showers could edge in as early as this afternoon and evening, beginning downriver.

Rain becomes heavier overnight based on the proximity of the Low pressure system lifting north and rain is possible for your morning commute Wednesday. Widespread rain through Thursday with morning showers scheduled for Friday. These rain events could really push our monthly totals higher. Already for May we've received 3.21" of rain, putting Detroit in a surplus of .81".

Our temperatures are a departure from seasonal values too. Morning lows are at least 10 degrees chillier to start than 24 hours ago. Today's high temperature will also come in lower. Closer to 60 degrees as opposed to the average daytime high of 72.

What's next:

Milder air is expected in as we approach the holiday weekend. We could make a return to near 70 degrees by Memorial Day.