Metro Detroit weather: Dry start to Wednesday before rainy evening

More rain is on the way, though we should make it through the morning and early afternoon mainly (totally?) dry.

Our cold front from yesterday is hanging around to our south and that will lay the track for a round or rounds of wet weather which could be quite heavy at times. Check out one of our high-resolution models painting a wet evening across Southeast Michigan.

Rain totals will range but the potential for an inch or more exists, which could lead to ponding on the roads and some minor flooding. Take the placement of the heaviest rain here with a grain of salt, as surely that will shift.

A stronger wind gust could occur on an isolated basis, but heavy rain is the greatest concern. We'll fight off some isolated to scattered storms Thursday and Friday afternoon as temps rebound back into the 80s.