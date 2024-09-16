Metro Detroit weather: Dry stretch continues for at least the next week

Happy Monday! Starting off the work week on a quiet and comfortable note.

Most spots will start off in the mid-50s with a few in the lower 60s. Expect a few spots to wake up with some patchy fog but most see a mostly sunny start. Another rinse and repeat type of day with highs returning to the lower 80s with mainly sunny skies.

This will put us at seven days in a row with temperatures in the lower 80s. We'll continue to be above average and in the lower 80s through the middle of the week with nothing but dry weather.

The last time we saw rain was Sept. 6, and with the pattern we have overhead, we won't be seeing rain through the next seven days. We stay dry and crispy through the end of the week and into this weekend!