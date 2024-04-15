Metro Detroit weather: Dry, warm start to the week before mid-week rain

Though Monday won't be as warm as Sunday, temperatures will still be above average.

Waking up, temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. By afternoon, they will be near 70.

A shift in wind leads to slightly cooler highs today. The day will be mainly sunny and dry.

Rain is on the way, though. Tuesday will be quiet as well before rain arrives overnight into Wednesday. Later Wednesday, there is a chance for thunderstorms nd heavy rain.

Temperatures also drop down after today. By the weekend, highs will only make it to the 50s.