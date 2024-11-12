Metro Detroit weather: Feeling more like fall as chillier air settles in

Feeling a bit more fall like as we wake up on this Tuesday morning!

Temperatures are in the mid and upper 30s for most locations with partly cloudy skies. Chillier air has settled in and will impact us for most of the day today. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s for the majority of the afternoon, perhaps briefly touching a high of 50°.

Overnight lows will drop down in the middle 30s giving us our first real chance of a freeze. So far this season we have not yet dropped to 32° or lower. If we do not see it tonight, we will likely break the record for the latest first freeze of the season! The current record is November 15.

The remainder of the week shows mainly consistent temperatures in the lower and mid 50s for highs with rain chances increasing Wednesday night and Thursday. This stretch will be wetter for sure, with as much as 1/2" of rain possible.

The weekend so far is looking OK, with temps in the middle 50s and a chance for Sunday showers.