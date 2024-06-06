Metro Detroit weather: A few lingering showers before a drier, calmer day

After yesterday's storms, we'll get a much deserved break with nothing more than a few showers bubbling up this morning.

That rain is light, sporadic and out of here by 9 a.m. Totals are minimal.

We'll turn breezy with partly sunny skies once we most past the early showers. Temps fade further Friday as it'll be tough to see 70° with a few showers bubbling up. Saturday starts dry, but finishes with rain late.

Temps remain limited through the weekend with the mid 70s showing up by the middle of the week as the 80s likely hold off until the end of the week.