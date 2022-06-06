Metro Detroit weather: Flood watch in effect until Tuesday, downpours expected
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A flood watch is in effect for Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, and St. Clair counties are under the watch. These areas are expected to get thunderstorms and some heavy downpours through the rest of Monday and into Tuesday.
Some areas could see as much as 2 inches of rain.
Full forecast:
- Rest of Monday night… Occasional showers and storms… some with heavy downpours…. Low 64
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy…. Morning showers likely… high 74
- Wednesday: Increasing clouds… afternoon and evening showers…. High 73
- Thursday: Sun and clouds…. DRY high 76
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, shower chance…. High 75
- Weekend: Partly sunny and pleasant highs in the middle 70’s