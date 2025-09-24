Metro Detroit weather: Flooding possible in some areas as on and off rain falls all day

The Brief Rain will fall for much of Wednesday. Widespread flooding is not expected, but some areas could experience flooding. Warnings and watches have already been issued for several counties.



Wet weather will be the dominant story Wednesday.

Plan on a wet commute with off and on showers and storms throughout the day.

Washtenaw County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

While widespread flooding isn't expected, issues may emerge in spots as localized areas pick up 1-3 inches.

The best bet is south, but anywhere could end up with heavier numbers.

Temperature-wise, highs will be below-average, barely reaching 70.

What's next:

A few showers bubble up Thursday afternoon, but we'll shut the rain down by the weekend and welcome in a bit of a warm-up.

Highs climb to above-average again. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be hanging around 80.