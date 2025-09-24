Metro Detroit weather: Flooding possible in some areas as on and off rain falls all day
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wet weather will be the dominant story Wednesday.
Plan on a wet commute with off and on showers and storms throughout the day.
Washtenaw County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
A Flood Watch has been issued for Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
While widespread flooding isn't expected, issues may emerge in spots as localized areas pick up 1-3 inches.
The best bet is south, but anywhere could end up with heavier numbers.
Temperature-wise, highs will be below-average, barely reaching 70.
What's next:
A few showers bubble up Thursday afternoon, but we'll shut the rain down by the weekend and welcome in a bit of a warm-up.
Highs climb to above-average again. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be hanging around 80.