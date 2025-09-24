Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Flooding possible in some areas as on and off rain falls all day

Published  September 24, 2025 6:22am EDT
On and off rain expected all day

It will be a wet day across Southeast Michigan, with on and off rain throughout the day. Some localized flooding is possible, mainly south, where 1-3 inches could fall.

The Brief

    • Rain will fall for much of Wednesday.
    • Widespread flooding is not expected, but some areas could experience flooding.
    • Warnings and watches have already been issued for several counties.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Wet weather will be the dominant story Wednesday.

Plan on a wet commute with off and on showers and storms throughout the day. 

Washtenaw County is under a Flash Flood Warning until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Oakland, Macomb, and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

While widespread flooding isn't expected, issues may emerge in spots as localized areas pick up 1-3 inches. 

The best bet is south, but anywhere could end up with heavier numbers. 

Temperature-wise, highs will be below-average, barely reaching 70. 

What's next:

A few showers bubble up Thursday afternoon, but we'll shut the rain down by the weekend and welcome in a bit of a warm-up. 

Highs climb to above-average again. By the end of the weekend, temperatures will be hanging around 80.

