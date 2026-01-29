Metro Detroit weather: Frigid stretch continues with more negative wind chills

The Brief While Thursday starts with negative wind chills, they eventually climb to the single digits. They're expected to crash again Friday morning, though. Clouds could keep them from falling to Cold Weather Advisory range, though double-digit negative feel-like temps are still likely tomorrow morning.



The bitter cold keeps coming.

Wind chills feel below zero to start Thursday, but they eventually climb to the single digits.

A little light snow may show up late today, but any accumulation will be minor and hit-or-miss. The bigger question is just how cold we get tonight and lingering clouds may limit the worst of it.

That’s not to say it’ll be mild. Wind chills still bottom out between 10 and 15 below zero, but that keeps us just shy of a Cold Weather Advisory, a threshold many schools consider when making closure or delay decisions.

Weekend forecast

Another bitter start Saturday morning, but a slow warming trend arrives next week with highs pushing back into the 20s.