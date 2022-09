The great stretch of weather continues through the week and into the weekend.

Day-by-day weather breakdown:

Rest of Tuesday evening/night: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Low 58

Wednesday: Lots of sun, warm and dry. High 80

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High 75

Friday: Sun and clouds. High 82

Saturday: Partly sunny and warmer. High 84

Sunday: Partly sunny and WARM. High 87