Metro Detroit weather: Heat dips, but the rain remains Friday

We’ll drop the heat, keep the humidity, and contend with leftover wet weather today.

Highs climb into the 80s.

It won’t be a washout, but occasional showers and storms will be around this morning and afternoon as the cold front lingers. That front lifts north tomorrow, setting the stage for more active weather. Storms are possible Saturday morning, with a better chance in the afternoon and evening.

Localized flooding is possible with pockets of intense rain, though most won’t end up on the high end of rainfall totals.

We’ll dry out by Sunday, with temps aiming for 90° by Monday and Tuesday.